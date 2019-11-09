How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Ravens Game

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Rich Gannon

Sideline: Jay Feely

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for Western Ohio, as well as most of Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

506sports.com Map Key CBS:

Yellow: Baltimore at Cincinnati

Red: Kansas City at Tennessee

Purple: Detroit at Chicago

Orange: Buffalo at Cleveland

Green: Miami at Indianapolis (LATE)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms:

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

Official Bengals App for iOS devices

Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard

Analyst: Dave Lapham

Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 211 (Bal), 134 (Cin) | XM: 386 (Bal), 229 (Cin)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats on Bengals.com.

