How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Ravens Game

Nov 09, 2019 at 03:37 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
181111-Boyd-Tyler_entrance_introduction_Salute_to_Service (AP)
NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) takes the field with a member of the armed forces before an NFL football game in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)

The Bengals battle an AFC North rival as the Baltimore Ravens visit Paul Brown Stadium for a Week 10 showdown on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action to the Week 10 contest.

190514-main-image-layers-ticket-matchup_RAVENSv3

Sun., Nov. 10 | 1 p.m. ET

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
  • Analyst: Rich Gannon
  • Sideline: Jay Feely

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for Western Ohio, as well as most of Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

506sports.com Map Key CBS:

  • Yellow: Baltimore at Cincinnati
  • Red: Kansas City at Tennessee
  • Purple: Detroit at Chicago
  • Orange: Buffalo at Cleveland
  • Green: Miami at Indianapolis (LATE)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms:

  • Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
  • Official Bengals App for iOS devices
  • Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 211 (Bal), 134 (Cin) | XM: 386 (Bal), 229 (Cin)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats on Bengals.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

