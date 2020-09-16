How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Browns Game In Week 2

Tune in to the Week 2 matchup as the Bengals travel to Northeast Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Time, television, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the AFC North clash.
TV BROADCAST
Network: Nationally on NFL Network, Locally on WKRC-TV (CBS Ch. 12)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink
ONLINE
For fans with a television subscription that includes the NFL Network, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Official Bengals mobile app and Bengals.com mobile web (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY) as well as the NFL app and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of mobile provider.*
*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Bengals.com, the Official Bengals app and Bengals social media channels will provide game coverage throughout the game. Follow the Bengals on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.
LOCAL RADIO
Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 6:30 p.m. ET.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller
The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio, with broadcasters Dan Miller (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (analyst).
SATELLITE RADIO
SIRIUS: 81 (Cin), 83 (Cle) | XM: 226 (Cin), 225 (Cle)
LIVE STATS
Follow the game with live stats Bengals.com.
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.