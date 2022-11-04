How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Panthers

Nov 04, 2022 at 02:32 PM

The Bengals play the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium in Week 9 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on FOX. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WXIX (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY (Ch. 56) in Lexington.

FOX-TV Broadcasters:

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
  • Mark Sanchez (analyst)
  • Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Panthers-Bengals Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

