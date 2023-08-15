How To Watch Bengals at Falcons for Week 2 of the 2023 Preseason

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Television
Live coverage on the Bengals Preseason TV Network with broadcasters:
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter).
The network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Local 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.
The game will also air on NFL Network. Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackout restrictions in the local markets of the participating teams.
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Falcons game center to in-market fans. Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).
Streaming
The game will be streamed for free in-market on Bengals.com and the Bengals app. The game will also be available in-market on Paramount+ and out-of-market on NFL+.