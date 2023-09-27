How To Watch Bengals at Titans for Week 4

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on FOX-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter).
The Bengals-Titans game will be available on FOX channels in the blue-shaded areas.
Streaming
- In-Market: FOX/FOX19, NFL+ (mobile only), FOX Sports
- Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.