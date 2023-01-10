How To Watch and Listen to Ravens at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in the Wild Card Playoff. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the Sunday Night Football game.
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on NBC. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington.
NBC Broadcasters:
- Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.
- Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke
- Analyst: Mike Golic
- Sideline Reporter: Ryan Harris