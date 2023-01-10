TRUSTe

How To Watch and Listen to Ravens at Bengals

Jan 10, 2023 at 03:41 PM
DT BJ Hill (left) and CB Mike Hilton celebrate during the fourth quarter of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, January 8 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in the Wild Card Playoff. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the Sunday Night Football game.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on NBC. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington.

NBC Broadcasters:

  • Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio.

  • Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke
  • Analyst: Mike Golic
  • Sideline Reporter: Ryan Harris

