How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Browns

Dec 07, 2022 at 10:25 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Week 14 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

Ja'Marr Chase 120422
Ryan Meyer

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton, and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

CBS-TV Broadcasters:

  • Greg Gumbel (play-by-play)
  • Adam Archuleta (analyst)
  • AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Browns Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

