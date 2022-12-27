How To Watch and Listen to Bengals vs Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Week 17. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on ABC and ESPN. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WCPO (Ch. 9) in Cincinnati.
ESPN Broadcasters:
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Bills Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham