How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
WATCH ON TV
The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington.
CBS-TV Broadcasters:
- Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
- Charles Davis (analyst)
- Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Click here for more ways to watch.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Bengals-Titans Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham