How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Steelers

Nov 15, 2022 at 03:37 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch and listen to the game.

RB Joe Mixon

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

WATCH ON TV

The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

CBS-TV Broadcasters:

  • Greg Gumbel (play-by-play)
  • Adam Archuleta (analyst)
  • AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The broadcast will also be available on the Steelers-Bengals Game Center and on the Bengals app (in market).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

