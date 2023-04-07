As Free Agency Hovers, The Draft Never Ends For Bengals 

When Scott's name bubbled up as they mulled the safety situation, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor may have been hesitant to approach his contacts with the Rams early in free agency, not knowing what their old team had planned for him. But in their own building, Johnson, the East Coast scout who followed Scott at Penn State, already had the character cold:

Great family. Father teaches at Harvard. Two-time captain. Roomed with the Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley.

His roommate?

"That's my job to know," Johnson says.

It's another example of Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin talking about the value of experience scouting in the NFL and how the individual scouts develop their own internal big board of comparisons and experiences down through the years.

Trey Brown, senior personnel executive, wasn't in Paycor Stadium's 2017 draft room. But he was there when the Eagles selected Washington cornerback Sidney Jones IV, a particularly tough call in the second round at No. 43. Just a month before, Jones, smooth and long at 6-0, 180 pounds, had been what appeared to be a top 20 selection before injuring his Achilles' at his pro day.

With Jones surfacing as a free agent after not playing much for the Seahawks and Raiders last season, Brown had plenty of intel but with an important caveat.

It is the Bengals in 2023 and they've got their starters. There is no timeline for No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie's ACL rehab, but Zac Taylor is upbeat. Second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt is coming off the best season by a Bengals rookie cornerback in 15 years. So with playoff hero Eli Apple unsigned, the idea is seasoned depth.

"Anytime you're looking at guys in free agency, you have to be mindful to evaluate what the guy looks like now as opposed to what he looked like when he came out," says Brown, a Jim Thorpe semifinalist when he played cornerback at UCLA. "We studied the tape over the last year and he has a lot of ability and very good physical traits.

"Are they competitive? Can they cover? How instinctive are they? And can they match up with elite wide receivers in this league? Sidney checked those boxes to a high degree. He's a very good athlete with good cover skills and speed. Smart kid. Understands the game. Hard worker. He adds good value to our depth in the cornerback room."

And there are the intangibles, which Brown has seen in Jones' compelling battles with injury, trade and constant change during his six seasons.