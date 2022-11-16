Young Minds Keep Bengals QB Jeopardy Evolving 

Like Xs and Os, it goes fast.

Taylor was born in May of 1983, the spring Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson came off his second straight playoff appearance. Knighten was born 11 Mays later, a spring Anderson was already coaching the second franchise quarterback to replace him.

Even the bewhiskered 35-year-old Pitcher can get caught short on some of Knighten's move and music references.

"You figure," says Callahan, 38, who got one question only because he knew it from his toddlers' shows, "there's only a couple of years of difference, but that's some movies and TV you've never seen."

Even on an up-and-coming NFL coaching staff filled with bright futures and ex-quarterbacks, Knighten is on a fast track.

Just eight years removed from being the Sun Belt Conference's first-team quarterback from Arkansas State, Knighten is already in his seventh season of coaching after college tenures at Maryland, Florida State and Massachusetts. The son of two middle school administrators who grew up in Little Rock, Ark., Knighten says he started playing football to help his social life.

"In the movies, it's the athletes that get the girls,' Knighten says.

His tastes have expanded with the help of his sister, an aspiring independent films director. It's now more documentaries ("Kobe Bryant's Muse," is a favorite) and he just watched one about the people who settled the American frontier.

"I like music and movies like most people do," Knighten says. "I find it so fascinating the way people can tell stories and get people to feel stuff just by writing about their emotions and experience into film or music."

For the Panthers' defenders to watch, Knighten came up with the category "Wakanda Forever," with the new "Black Panther," movie due any day. He was surprised the blank looks he got when he juxtaposed a picture of Mr. Burns from "The Simpsons," with a Spiderman image. Edge rusher Brian Burns is known for celebrating a sack with an homage to Spiderman, but as one of the guys told Knighten, "Some of our parents didn't let us watch "The Simpsons."

"The problem," Knighten says, "is everybody knows he's from "The Simpsons," but they don't know his name."

For the linebackers, Knighten had a little more success with three images. For Frankie Luvu, he had a picture of Frankie Munoz from "Malcolm in the Middle," and that got some response. But when he went Disney with a "Cory in the House," pic for Cory Littleton and then a photo of the DJ and singer Damian Marley for Damien Wilson, that seemed to stretch the generational bounds.