Hobson's Choice Podcast: Scout's Look At Bengals Draft

With the Bengals shoring up their list of undrafted free agents set to be released when rookie minicamp opens next Friday, director of college scouting Mike Potts is the guest on Hobson's Choice podcast in which he breaks down all 10 draft picks and how they were able to execute three trades in a historic draft that received solid reviews.

Potts hits a slew of topics for us that range from why they targeted the offensive line in the first round instead of other spots and how the infusion of college coaches on new head coach Zac Taylor's staff aided the process:

On trading up twice in the fourth round to get three players in the fourth

"We had guys targeted. We didn't want other teams to make the choice for us. Maybe the guy falls to us, maybe he doesn't. We had the ability to go up and get those guys … You go into the third day of the draft we're there at pick 110 and pick 125, so you're looking at the eighth pick and 23rd pick in that round. You rank your top 23 players and we ended up getting a good number of those we had ranked in our top 23 going into day three."