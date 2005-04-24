Hobson's Choice: Oh, Henry

I'm not so convinced wide receiver was such a crying need for the Bengals. Yes, there are questions surrounding Warrick and Washington, but wouldn't a DT like Hawthorne made more sense in the third? My brother and I are longtime Bengals fans, and when we saw Hawthorne available at their spot in the third, we thought it would end up being a perfect draft...until Chris Henry. Then we thought, "Here we go again" The specters of past picks like Sean Brewer keep coming back. We could have traded for Randy Moss, and some clown would still say we need a speed receiver opposite Johnson. Why did we even bother resigning T.J., then?

Dave from Marion DAVE:

How in heaven's name can you get Chris Henry confused with Sean Brewer? Henry is a first round talent (6-4, 4.4 speed, 37-inch vertical) taken in the third round. Brewer was a fifth-rounder taken in the third round. If you're worried about Henry's coachability and temper, you've got a lot of company in Bengaldom. But this is why it's different now.

Coaching.

Yes, Henry is probably a bit immature. But you know head coach Marvin Lewis won't let him get away with a thing. Pickens and Dillon and the other guys who came in here with the un-coachable raps lived up to their scouting reports because the coaches let them get away with it.

I seem to remember another quirky wide receiver who was supposed to be trouble. But under Lewis, Chad Johnson has gone to two Pro Bowls.

Coaching.

Sean Brewer?

Let's not forget that this is Carson Palmer's team. .This team's fate for the next dozen years is going to hinge on Palmer's ability to get the ball down field.. If Warrick can't get healthy and Washington can't get right, then receiver is a crying need. T.J. Houshmandzadeh is a fine, clutch possession receiver, but he doesn't have the game-breaking ability of Henry that the Bengals hope eventually gets the double teams off Chad.

Sean Brewer?

This is Palmer's team. If they ever go three straight picks without helping the offense during the next decade, it's heresy.

The good news is that Hawthorne is still there after three rounds. The bad news is that Hawthorne is still there. It's unanimous. No one thought he was good enough to take on the first day. To me, a guy who makes your best player better is a lot better pick than a guy who might not even be your best fourth defensive tackle.