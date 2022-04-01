Hobson's Choice: Is Bengals' Draft Headed For A Return To Defense?

Thanks for all the great work! Currently 3 position groups lack long term contracts, TE, S, CB. Your thoughts on the Bengals focusing on these spots at the draft. (Aside from a BPA at 3 technique that's too good to pass up). Cheers! Mark Krehbiel, Charlotte, NC

MARK: Thank you for your kindness. It's an excellent point, particularly at safety, where both starters, Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, are going into the last year of their deals, chief backup Ricardo Allen is now a special teams assistant coach in Miami and Brandon Wilson is going into his contract year coming off an ACL tear.

After last year's draft, the scouts were exulting about the BMG weekend. Big Man's Game and from the ten picks they had just drafted seven linemen. So it's going to be interesting to see if this year there's a balancing out and similar emphasis on safeties and cornerbacks. Maybe so.

Last year, after the Bengals signed three cornerbacks and a safety in free agency, they drafted three offensive linemen and four defensive linemen. Now after signing three offensive linemen and re-signing two defensive linemen, could we be looking at primarily a secondary draft?

Still thinking defense at No. 31, but certainly you have to feel as if they'll get a tight end before Saturday's last day of the draft. Everybody is raving about the depth of this class. But don't sell Hayden Hurst short just because he's on a one-year deal. He's what they're looking for in a tight end and he's still young, just three years removed from his first-round selection by the Ravens. But, yes, look for them to get a tight end they can develop quickly in what is going to amount to a major revamp in that room.

Hi Mr. Hobson, long time reader of your articles and have enjoyed them over the years. I was wondering in your opinion should the Bengals go with a DT or CB in the first round? I like Wyatt for DT and Booth for the CB. Your take? James Miller, Bethel, Ohio

JAMES: Thank you very much for your very kind words and for taking the time to reach out.

All I know is when the Bengals started drafting cornerbacks in the first round they started going to the playoffs and I don't think it's a coincidence. Before they drafted Johnathan Joseph at No. 24 in 2006, the only cornerback they had drafted in the first round was Rickey Dixon in 1988 and they made him a safety.

Joseph and Leon Hall, taken the next year at No. 18, were the co-MVPs of the 2009 AFC North sweep. They couldn't pay both, but Hall teamed with Dre Kirkpatrick, No. 17 in 2012, to play some solid cornerback for two more division champs. Darqueze Dennard in 2014 and William Jackson in 2016 didn't pan out as well.

But now it's been six years since they took a cornerback in the first round, the longest they've gone since Joseph arrived. It's time.

Of course, a defensive tackle going No. 1 is way more overdue than that. It's been exactly 28 years since they took Ohio State defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson No. 1 overall the last time they did that. And it's been 21 years since they took Missouri end Justin Smith with the fourth pick in 2001, the last time they took a defensive lineman in the first round.