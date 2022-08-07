Hobson's Choice: Roster Watching As Bengals Prep For Preseason

Hello, Mr Hobson! I hope all is well with you. My question is about preseason and who you're excited to see. My eyes will be on the depth at defensive end. I think they've assembled some serious talent in the past two years there. Joe Goodberry, Niagara Falls, NY

JOE: Good to hear from you again and hope you are enjoying Upstate New York this summer, one of America's best-kept secrets.

I'm probably like everybody else and anxious to see if Jackson Carman nails down left guard, if Zach Carter can give them quality snaps at the backup three technique, if back-up edge Joseph Ossai is anywhere close to the form of his lights-out debut in his lone NFL game and if punter Kevin Huber makes it to his 14th NFL season and breaks Ken Riley's club record playing in his 208th game in the opener.

And because, like the late great Pete Brown, I love big running backs, I still think Jacques Patrick can lead the NFL preseason in rushing and am looking forward to him getting a bunch of carries. Same with Trayveon Williams, who has looked good in camp, as they vie for a practice squad spot. I guess they could both get one.

Couldn't agree more with you on the edge. Jeffrey Gunter, the seventh-rounder from Coastal Carolina, has had quite the active camp.

But because of injuries, there are questions around the kids, too, with Ossai, Khalid Kareem and Wyatt Hubert all coming off injuries on the edge. Kareem, who always seems to produce when he's in there (ask Drew Lock), has yet to get on the field while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. With Khalid, let's hope that "the third time's the charm", as he looks to have his healthiest training camp in his three seasons in Cincinnati. Ossai and Hubert missed virtually all of their rookie seasons and need to make hay in the preseason games.

Speaking of the edge, another guy I'm anxious to see is an edge who also plays tackle, the undrafted rookie Tariqious Tisdale out of Mississippi. He has great measurables, but is looking to break out.

Hey Geoff… when it comes to Jessie Bates at what point do the bengals think or listen to trade offers on him? If a team were to make an offer similar to Palmer's hold out would they trade him or will he only play for Bengals in '22? Thanks Brendan Reynolds, Oreland, PA

BRENDAN: I really think they're banking on Bates playing for them this season. They're trying to win the thing this year and they've already set aside his $13 million for this year.

There's just no way you're going to get the Carson Palmer deal or even close (a first-rounder in '23 and a second-rounder in '24) at this point. Not for a safety. Only a quarterback. The only way that Palmer trade even happened was the NFL version of a solar eclipse.