Hobson's Choice: Good guy, questionable hit

Hi Geoff, I just wanted to know your thoughts on the hit by Kimo von Oelhoffen. I would like to believe he did not have bad intentions, but I have to wonder would Carson have sustained the injury if Kimo did not wrap up Carson's leg. Clearly, wrapping up his leg was unwarranted since the play was well over and by doing so, Kimo could not have braced himself for the fall. So, why did he wrap up Carson's leg?

**Aaron, Columbus

AARON:** My thoughts exactly. Look, I think Kimo von Oelhoffen is a good and decent guy. He was always a stand-up guy when he played here when there weren't a lot of them. But good guys can do things they shouldn't, too.

Yes, the thing that bothers me is he grabbed Palmer's ankle and appeared to drive his shoulder into his knee. I know the league is saying he got blocked into him, but it looked like there was plenty of time AFTER the block for von Oelhoffen not to take a shot at the knee. From what I saw, it wasn't a bang-bang play. He fell, crawled, grabbed, and ripped.

Why? I don't think he did it on purpose. There is the emotion of the moment and Kimo is all-out all the time, so you have to respect that.

I also think he was trying to send an early intimidating and physical if-you're-going-to-throw-you'll-feel-it message. Which is all well and good within the rules because that's what football is all about. Nothing like it. You love those guys. But when it's not within the rules, it goes from intimidation to almost assassination.

I think the guy made a mistake, for whatever reason. I don't think he should be vilified, but it should be dealt with.

This thing can get out of hand. Bengals-Steelers should be one of pro sports' top rivalries for the next decade because of the two owners, coaches, and quarterbacks.

The Steelers aren't dirty. They're tough. They're classy. Bill Cowher is a Hall of Fame coach who passes on to his teams a tremendous mental toughness that is unparalleled. There is no better ambassador for the league than Jerome Bettis. And the way Hines Ward plays the game, he has to be everybody's favorite player.