Hobson's Choice: By-By To The Bye

Read the Taylor Made interview. Disappointed in the answers related to trades. Better to play for future than try to win 3 games this year. How many picks could have been obtained by trading Green, Dalton, Atkins, Eifert, and Dunlap Ken Taylor, Tuscaloosa, AL

KEN: Thank you for reading. I think there's a big difference between playing for the future and tearing the guts out of your team. No one doubts they could have got some draft picks. But what kind of picks? You panic and unload your best players to a contender for what? A first-round pick that is really a second? A fourth that is really a fifth? Forget about this year. Who is going to rush the passer in 2020 and 2021? Who is going to stretch the field in 2020 in 2021? Some argue the Bengals over-value their players but, gee, you have to line up.

I get it. Time to move on from their 2015 core. I get that. But, as Paul Brown would say, you better be able to replace them. It sounds great. Load of draft picks. But after the top 10 players in the draft, do you want to start a team with what-ifs and maybes?

(The Bengals began the 2011 reboot with a top 10 pick in A.J. Green and a top 35 pick in Andy Dalton, two picks they had no shot of getting at the trade deadline. Even the Raiders gave them only No. 17 at the '11 deadline for Carson Palmer.)

Sure, the way it turned out in 1999, the Bengals should have jumped all over the Ricky Williams trade. They were picking third and could have had eight draft picks from the Saints. New Orleans coach Mike Ditka ended up doing the deal with Washington at No. 5 and Washington did a trade with Chicago that put Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey in D.C. with the seventh pick.

But those eight picks between Washington and the Bears? Linebacker LaVar Arrington was the only Pro Bowler. The only players that appeared in more than 47 NFL games were a pair of journeymen tight ends in Desmond Clark and Billy Miller. It didn't transform Washington. They did win Wild Card games in '99 and 2005, but was it because of the trade? Bailey was long gone in '05, traded for Clinton Portis (who did rush for more than 1,500 yards in '05), and Arrington started just eight games in that '05 season.

The dynastic Cowboys of the '90s transformed themselves with draft picks amassed in the Herschel Walker trade, no question. But here's a nugget from that trade. According to a book about that Dallas team written by Norm Hitzges, Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson offered wide receiver Michael Irvin to the Raiders, but Raiders boss Al Davis asked him two questions. Are you sure you want to do that? And, who is going to catch passes for you?

Sure. Irvin was at the beginning of his career. Green is 31. But I've got the same questions for you.

And, really, the same thing with Dalton. Who knows how this thing is going to end up? There are not only eight games left, there are college all-star games to be played, the combine to be served up and the draft to be had. As the late Bengals personnel chief Pete Brown was fond of saying, "Never eliminate yourself." Translation: keep all your options open.

If Dalton is benched for not producing. Why is Joe Mixon and/or Bernard not Benched for having the worst running game in the NFL?? W Meyer, Cincinnati, OH