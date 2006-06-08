Hobson's Choice: Add McNair to the worry list

Jun 08, 2006 at 10:47 AM

Q: Reports are already coming out that we should fear the Ravens with McNair. I'm not sure the present day McNair is worthy of that much fear. What do you think?
** --Brian, Erie, PA

BRIAN:** All I know is that the McMan is 9-4 against the Bengals with 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns. It seems as if every week before they play, he's in a boot and he's questionable, so any Bengalphile has to fear him. Some argue he won't help the Ravens, but he helps make this a 9-7 division.

Yes, McNair is 33 and he was 24 when he threw three TDs to beat the Bengals back in '97, 26 when he manufactured 10 points in the final eight minutes to beat them in '99, and 29 in '02 when he threw three more touchdowns to beat them with a 97.7 rating.

And he's only a year removed from his worst game ever against the Bengals, last season's 31-23 loss in which he threw two interceptions (one for a TD) and no touchdowns.

But he's a savvy, tough former MVP who went into last season with the fifth best winning percentage of QBs with more than 60 starts who already has 29 TD passes to Derrick Mason. So at the very least, he tightens the division.

You don't think with their defense and running back Jamal Lewis that McNair can take them to more than two wins in the division, which they won last year? Lewis won't be as hobbled as last season a year removed from surgery.

Cleveland might not be a playoff contender just yet, but didn't they improve their defense enough to win more than one division game, which they did last season?

The Super Bowl champion Steelers don't look very different, but don't they come back to the pack a little with the loss of Jerome Bettis and Antwaan Randle El?

If the AFC North beats itself up a little bit, maybe the winner goes 9-7 instead of 11-5.

The nay-McNair-sayers say that he's going to need more help from the offensive line than the aging Ravens can give, that a team that has a simmering chemistry problem won't react well to a quarterback that doesn't practice, that the woeful Xs and Os would strangle the best of QBs, that he's just not the nimble athlete he once was.

(And there are those in Bengaldom not unhappy that the Ravens have strapped themselves to another thirtysomething salary cap anchor.)

But you're a Bengalphile and the numbers don't go away.

9-4.

20 TDs.

5 Picks.

4 Rushing TDs.

Oh yeah. Now put McNair next to Palmer's knee, Chris Henry's head, and A.J. Nicholson's rent as just another thing to worry about.

Hey, what's a week in the offseason without another crisis?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: WR Elevated for Sunday Night Football

The Bengals today elevated WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Buffalo.
news

Quick Hits: Bengals Special Teams Look To Depth After Losing Tycen Anderson; Broadcasting Magic: 'Long Live The Cincinnati Kid'

After a sluggish September, the Bengals offense and defense rolls into November with a three-game winning streak. Their most consistent phase of the season, a top ten special teams unit, preps for Sunday night's game (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) at Paycor Stadium looking at their teeming depth to offset the season-long loss of their most productive player.
news

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Bills

The Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time showdown Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The game airs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. Here are five things to watch:
news

Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Hopes To Stay Picture-Perfect; Why Germaine Pratt Crushes Crunch Time; Emotional Moment

Ja'Marr Chase continues to go where no Bengals receiver has gone. Except maybe Chad Johnson. The only man to win four straight AFC receiving yardage titles says he plans to show up at Paycor Stadium for Sunday night's  (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) conference showdown between the Bengals and Bills, and says he'll pay the fine.
Advertising