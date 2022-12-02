Quick Hits: Bengals Defense Hopes To Flower(s) Again Vs. Chiefs; While Praising KC Great Kelce, Bengals TE Hurst Making A Name

Tre Flowers is one of eight Bengals defenders who took at least one turn guarding Chiefs generational tight end Travis Kelce last season in holding him to 120 yards in two games, according to Pro Football Focus, and all are back for Sunday's AFC title game re-match (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium.

That's defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's thing. Mix it up.

In the past, the 6-3 Flowers, regarded as the tallest cornerback in the league, has been Anarumo's designated tight end stopper and he had a route against Kelce in each game that set the tone for those touchdown-less second halves in both the AFC North clincher here and the AFC championship game in Kansas City four weeks later.

"Good eyes. Good technique. Good finish," Flowers said of the plays that each came in the defense's first series of the second half.

In the Jan. 2 game, the Bengals had just cut the lead to 28-24 on their third play of the half and with the Chiefs at their own 44 on second-and-nine, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got out of the pocket and had Kelce for a first down over the middle. But Flowers dove in and battled him to the ground, knocking the ball out to set up an unsuccessful third-and-nine.

In the title game, the Chiefs came out of the locker room after a tough last 1:05 of the first half. They still led, 21-10, but had watched the Bengals end the half with running back Samaje Perine's 41-yard catch-and-run TD and Bengals cornerback Eli Apple's stoning of wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the goal line as time ran out.

Then on third-and-four from the Chiefs 37 on the fifth play of the second half, Mahomes picked up a rolling shot gun snap, but couldn't cause his usual mayhem. Kelce got behind Flowers but with Flowers' frame, Mahomes launched it high and Kelce couldn't come down with it.

"The thing he does best?" Flowers repeated. "Get open. He's a Hall-of-Famer in my opinion. Mahomes is going to find him. He can make any throw and Kelce can make any catch."

So how do you stop him?

"Try your hardest," Flowers said. "Fight all the way through the ball."

The reasons six different Bengals covered Kelce in KC is in the second half Anarumo did a lot of dropping eight men in coverage with just three rushing. According to Next Gen Stats, the Bengals did that on 10 of 22 drop-backs after doing it just five of 21 times in the first half. In the second half, Mahomes was sacked twice against three or fewer rushers after being only sacked three times on three-man rushes from the opener through halftime of the AFC Championship. And he was just three of eight passing for 13 yards.

Anarumo set a trend and Mahomes has responded. Mahomes leads the NFL with 68 passes against three or fewer rushers this season and has a scalding passer rating of 125.7 with six touchdowns and a pick with a 76.5 completion percentage. Which is one of the reasons why Anarumo said earlier this week that this game is going to be different.