Quick Hits: Hayden Hurst Chasing TE Records And Greats; How DJ Reader Changed Bengals Culture Vs. The Run

The topic is Hayden Hurst after last Sunday's six catches kept him on pace with an ancient Bengals tight ends receiving record and currently kept him within one of the great Travis Kelce's 18 third-down catches that lead all NFL tight ends.

But that's not the first thing that comes to the mind of tight ends coach James Casey.

"Did you see that block?" asks Casey of Hurst's semi-viral mash of Titans edge Bud Dupree on a run in the 20-16 victory.

All three tight ends, who played at least 14 snaps in a tight game for the first time since the Sept. 29 win over Miami, blocked like that in Nashville as the Bengals pounded out 108 yards and kept the ball for 31:46 against the NFL's second best run defense.

(Check out running back Samaje Perine's seven-yard touchdown run as tight end Mitchell Wilcox seals off linebacker Dylan Cole and extra tackle Hakeem Adeniji backs up safety Kevin Byard into the end zone.)

But Hurst also added his longest catch as a Bengal with a 29-yard fingertip grab on a seamless Joe Burrow seam ball and later added his 17th catch on third down in what is shaping up as one of the most productive seasons by a Cincinnati tight end in this century.

"The tight end position, in general, you're not going to be given just a bunch of opportunities in the passing game unless you're a top pick or Travis Kelce or a guy like Zach Ertz," said Casey, who had 72 catches in seven NFL seasons.

"Other than that, you're doing a lot of dirty work and you're an entrusted underneath receiver for the quarterback. They're playing zone and you're in the void where the ball should go to, you've got a great quarterback that can get it to you. I think Hayden is doing a great job just getting Burrow more and more comfortable with him and gaining more and more trust in him."

Hurst has the benefit of an extra game, but with 46 catches he's on pace to tie Dan Ross' club record for catches by a tight end with 71 set in the first Super Bowl season of 1981. With 388 yards, he's on pace to hit 600, the most by a Bengals tight end since Tyler Eifert's 2015 Pro Bowl season. Only Eifert and Jermaine Gresham have hit the number in this century with Gresham's 737 in 2012 leading the way.

He may have just 8.4 yards per catch, but Burrow views all of those 8.4 as precious. That's good enough to convert a third down or put you close on first and second down. According to Pro Football Focus, Hurst has just one drop and his 17 catches on third down are second only to Kelce.

"You see over and over he catches the ball short and gets seven yards, and that's so key to have as a tight end," Burrow said after the game. "You have to get us those extra dirty yards and that is what he does so well."

They'll both be here Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) when Kelce brings his 9-2 Chiefs to Paycor Stadium. Kelce, a familiar face as a former University of Cincinnati all-timer and the greatest tight end of his generation, makes a sort of Homecoming. Hurst, on his third team, now calls this home.

"Hurst has been doing a great job of being where he needs to be. And he's a fast guy, athletic guy," Casey says of the former first-round pick. "He runs after the catch well. Consistently being in that right spot, you never know. We have great receivers that are open. Never get frustrated. Just keep running routes. And when Burrow does need you with however the coverage dictates it, then you always are trusted to get those catches.

"I don't think it's planned. Every now and then there are plays intended for Hayden, but a lot of times we're calling plays that are good plays and Burrow is just getting the ball where he needs to get it. If he keeps doing his job, hopefully he'll more and more opportunities."