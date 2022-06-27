Geoff Hobson to be Honored as Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson, a pillar of Cincinnati sports coverage with over three decades of experience in the area, has been named the 2021 Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He will be recognized Monday night at the 62nd National Sports Media Association Awards Banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C. He will be joined at the awards banquet by his fiancé, Anita Rollins.

Hobson is believed to be the first writer affiliated with a team's website to be honored as a state's Sportswriter of the Year in NSMA's 62-year history.

"This award is as much my family's as it is mine," said Hobson. "I also want to make sure that I thank Mike Brown for giving me the opportunity to work for the Bengals. This is as much his as it is mine."

Hobson first came to Ohio in 1990, joining the Cincinnati Post staff before transitioning to the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he covered the Bengals and the NFL for eight years. Bengals President Mike Brown hired Hobson in April 2000 as the first beat reporter to start writing for an NFL team's website.