Bengals Add Fredi Knighten to Coaching Staff 

The Bengals today announced the hiring of Fredi Knighten as offensive assistant.
Knighten, 28, joins Cincinnati after spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. Prior to his time at Utah State, he was running backs coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019-20, where he also coached quarterbacks in '20. He previously served as a graduate assistant for three seasons, including time at Florida State University (2018) and the University of Maryland ('16-17).
As a player, Knighten was a QB at Arkansas State University from 2012-15, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection.