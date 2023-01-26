Quick Hits From Bengals Coaches Corner: Frank Pollack's O-Line Hears His Moral Of The Story; Callahan On Re-Emergence Of The Run

CARMAN CLIMB: Such as Carman, the 2021 second-round pick, the former Clemson left tackle who lost the right guard job a few times as a rookie before rookie Cordell Volson beat him out this past training camp for the left guard job.

When Carman had such a good game in his first NFL start at tackle on his 23rd birthday last Sunday, it was a reminder just how young he was when he came into the league and how high his ceiling is.

And Pollack loves how he's drowned out the naysayers. When he made the move to Volson before the opener, Pollack did some messaging himself to Carman.

"I told him, 'Your story is not written yet,'" Pollack said. "'You're young. You're still learning. I want you to start focusing on that tackle spot.' And he's quietly been doing that. He's kept his mouth his shut. He's grinded and it showed where he's at the other night. I'm really proud of him. He's taken such a great approach like a pro this year to tune out the noise."

Carman, the product of the Cincinnati suburb of Fairfield, became a pro in his hometown at the ripe old age of 21. Throw in changing positions and sides …

"He was a high draft pick based on his god-given athleticism, his movement and his talents," Pollack said. "He was pushed into a position of need as a rookie. I don't care who you are. If you play guard in college, to make that jump in the NFL it's going to be hard. It was a position of need. He was a top pick. So we're going to put him there and give him every chance to have success."

CALLY ON LOU: If anyone knows how well Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is calling the shots, it's Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. He's already seen for four years what the nation is now realizing. In six playoff games in the last 11 months, the Bengals have allowed 18 points per game.

"I know I wouldn't want to play against Lou," Callahan said. "That's just how he has functioned over the last couple years and our guys are so smart and done such a good job with what he's asking them to do and the position he is putting them in, it makes life pretty difficult. They don't give anything easy to you which is a pretty big compliment for a defensive coach."

They've allowed more than 20 twice. To these Chiefs in last year's AFC title game, when they stoned quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the low red zone as regulation ran out to force overtime in a 27-24 win, and to the Rams two weeks later in a Super Bowl Matthew Stafford didn't get to 23 points until finding Cooper Kupp for a touchdown with about 70 seconds left.