Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Falcons

4. O-Line keeping Joe clean

This week has seen head coach Zac Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterback Joe Burrow all showering the Bengals offensive line with praise for the unit's strong play in recent games. After Pittsburgh and Dallas recorded seven and six sacks, respectively, in the first two games, Cincinnati has not let an opponent get to Burrow more than three times since.

"Those guys have been playing very well for us the last couple weeks, and they're going to continue to get better and better," Burrow said. "They're meshing as a group. Each individual player has played really well for us. I have all the confidence in the world in those guys."

Atlanta comes in tied for 30th in the NFL with eight sacks this season, with half of those coming in Week 1. The Falcons have not recorded a single sack in their last two games. Cincinnati taking that streak to three games could go a long way towards earning a home win on Sunday.

5. Defense heats up in second half

The Bengals have allowed just 12 points in the third quarter this season and 30 in the second half, compared to 85 first-half points given up. Most impressive, though, is the unit's ability to keep opponents out of the end zone after halftime. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's group is the only defense in the NFL that has not allowed a second-half touchdown this season, and continuing that trend on Sunday would put Cincinnati in elite company. Since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, only two teams have gone seven straight games without giving up a touchdown in the second half.