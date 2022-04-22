Expanded Senior Hall Of Fame Pool Boosts Bengals Legends

As one voter put it in the wake of the Pro Football Hall of Fame increasing its pool of senior candidates, "Door's wide open now," and two of those at the threshold are Bengals inaugural Ring of Honor inductees Ken Anderson and Ken Riley.

In an effort to unleash a crushing backlog of senior candidates who took their last NFL snap at least 25 years ago, the Hall's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved sweeping changes that expand both the list of senior finalists and the senior committee that nominates them.

For the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes, three senior players can be nominated for the final voting process and the nine-member senior committee is going to grow to 12. But when the names of the three candidates come before the full 49-member board of selectors, of which Bengals.com is a member, they must get 80 percent of the vote in order to be inducted into the Canton, Ohio shrine.

For supporters of golden oldies Anderson, Riley and other franchise icons such as Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish, the news couldn't get any better. Riley, who racked up the fifth most interceptions of all-time in his Bengals-record 207 games, and Anderson, the only quarterback with four NFL passing titles not in the Hall 36 years after he retired following 16 seasons in Cincinnati, have been hot senior candidates for the last decade.

For the last several years, only one senior finalist has been presented to the board of selectors for the final vote. It's never been more than two. That final ballot, which takes place in January, is commonly called "getting into the room," where the candidate's case gets thoroughly vetted in debate before the vote.