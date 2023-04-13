Bengals Draft Day Gem Evan McPherson Seeking "Little Ways To Be Great"

Evan McPherson, the Bengals' record-breaking kicker whose offseason goal is to go from good to great, is just one of three kickers and punters to be chosen by his team in the 21 drafts Darrin Simmons has been the special teams coordinator.

His record is 3-for-3. All in the fifth round. McPherson's selection with the 149th pick in 2021 has been validated 14 times over, his total field goals from at least 50 yards, the team record. Heading into his third season when voluntary workouts begin at Paycor Stadium Monday, McPherson seeks an ever longer goal.

"Just finding little ways to be great," McPherson said this week. "I feel like I'm good, but I don't think I'm great. Just finding ways to improve that consistency."

McPherson's stone-face reaction to Simmons' notorious gentle needling during his pro day workout at Florida before the draft foreshadowed his icy 19-for-19 work in the postseason hotbox that includes two walk-offs. But he wants more of a feel.

"What I'm working more on this year is maybe in high-stress situations control my heartbeat, control my breathing and from there all my training takes over," said McPherson, who is always taking his pulse when he's working. "Sometimes you start thinking about too much. You forget about the simple things. Try to simplify things. Find smaller issues and turn them into strengths."

McPherson thinks one way is maybe the simplest of all.

"Just having more fun with it. Have more fun with the game," McPherson said. "Our season is so long, you can find yourself doing the same thing week after week. Sometimes it gets overwhelming. Have fun with people in the building."

It's not like McPherson tripped over the waiver wire last year after his fabulous rookie postseason. He had the same number of misses last year in the regular season he had the year before (five) and while he had a slight dip in percentage (84.8 to 82.8), he missed four extra points, two more than he did as a rookie He also missed one in the playoffs.

Simmons notes one of those PAT misses came in the miserable conditions of New England and while he acknowledges McPherson hit all five tries from at least 50, he agrees with McPherson.