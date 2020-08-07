Early Returns: Burrow Commandeers Huddle As A.J. Green Heats Up The Pastures 

"I think he knows his stuff. He's making the appropriate reads and checks," Uzomah said." He's going to be one of the boys for sure. He has a certain confidence in himself and you can tell he has the confidence in us to do what we need to do. I like him so far. I like what he brings to the table. That poise that he has. The moxie that he has is nice."

Uzomah noticed that Burrow on Thursday urged the running backs to run a route a little flatter and he thinks that's a great sign. It's a pretty accessible bunch of guys on offense. Uzomah came back from one route and told him he ran it a little deeper than he should have.

"I think Joe knew it, but it's good for us to tell him because that gives him confidence in us," Uzomah said.

Erickson likes how the kid handles himself.

"He has that confidence about him, but he's not overboard," Erickson said. "He carries himself like he knows he belongs. As he should. He earned the right to be the No. 1 pick. He's earned the right to be the face of the franchise. But he has a rookie's approach. He has to earn the respect of his teammates. He's doing that one day at a time."

One of the new Bengals, safety Vonn Bell, has already been a teammate. They crossed paths at Ohio State, before Bell went to Louisiana to start five post-season games for the Saints and Burrow went to the Bayou to become a legend.

He says not much has changed since he would urge the freshman, "Give me a cup of Joe." And that seemed to mean a certain edge, a certain big play.

"He still has that Joe swagger. He's just got to be himself every day. That's all you need," Bell said. "That's good enough. Just challenge himself every day, just getting better, just finding that one percent of getting better. It's going to be alright.

When Bell was in New Orleans, the Saints had an offensive assistant named Joe Brady and Brady absconded with the Sean Payton and Drew Brees blueprints that built Burrow's Heisman Trophy at LSU.

"(Burrow) is more mature now," Bell said. "He was picking on some good brains. It's helped him, his progression and the speed of the game slowed down. His time table in his head… he can progress the field way better. He's got even more swagger to him and I love it."