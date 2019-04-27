Drew Sample, Germaine Pratt News Conference Transcript

Zac Taylor, Head coach

Drew Sample, Tight end, University of Washington

Germaine Pratt, Linebacker, North Carolina State University

Initial comments ...

Taylor: "I have with me Drew Sample, our second round pick and tight end from Washington, and Germaine Pratt, linebacker from North Carolina State who we selected in the third round. Both guys bring the right mindset to what we're trying to bring to this organization. Both are physical players, detailed, leaders, and so we're really excited. We identified these guys early on as guys we wanted to target. We're very fortunate that they were there when we picked them. We're really excited about the mentality and physicality they'll bring to this team. Both come from really solid programs, they've been well-coached, and their coaches held them in high regard, so that goes a long way with us. I'm really encouraged that we have these two guys in the building. You guys will enjoy getting to know them. I'll answer further questions on these guys after the draft. But for now, I'll let you guys handle them. Enjoy the visit with them."

Drew, you were rated the best blocking tight end in the draft, which speaks to your physicality. Are you proud of that fact?

Sample: "Yeah, definitely. All throughout college and even high school, it's definitely something I took pride in. I came from a high school where we ran the triple-option and threw probably one or two passes a game, so I was pretty much a sixth offensive lineman. I think that's kind of where it comes from, is taking pride in that. At Washington, it was definitely something that my coach instilled in us as a tight end group, to take pride in that. It's definitely something I think I do well, and hopefully it's something I can transfer to this level too."

As the league becomes more pass-friendly, most of the tight ends you see now are pass-happy. Did you wonder how you could find the right fit for somebody that comes from your style, which is a much more old-school, smash-mouth tight end?

Sample: "Yeah, I think I'm a complete tight end. I think that's something I can bring to the table. I'll definitely do whatever I can to help the team, and I think that's something I bring — the physicality in the run game just at the point of attack, and things like that. I definitely think there's a place for that. There's a lot of good running backs and a lot of teams that want to pound the rock, so I'm excited."

Is there anybody in the league that you watch tape and say, 'That fits me?'

Sample: "I grew up watching a lot of Jason Witten. He was kind of a guy I looked up to. I feel like he's a complete player. He's played at a high level for a long time. He does a lot of good things in the pass game obviously, but in the run game too, I think he's a physical, tough player. Growing up in high school and in college, he was someone I watched a lot of tape on and looked up to."

Germaine, how much did starting your collegiate career at safety help you in your transition to becoming a linebacker?

Pratt: "It helped me understand the defense and knowing my responsibility, my help and my leverage in coverage. It helped me become versatile. Safety helped me out a lot. I can play inside and outside of the box, and I'm better playing in space and making tackles in space. I can do different things at linebacker."

You were an Ed Reed guy growing up. Were you a Ravens fan, or were you just a fan of Ed Reed?

Pratt: "I was just a fan of Ed Reed. I love the way he played the game, the passion and love he had for the game, and the ball-hawk mentality he had for the game. I loved the way he played and loved the way he competed."

In the NFL, you guys are both in a position that's interesting now with the way NFL teams use the tight end to their advantage. They're everywhere — they catch, they're outside, they're in the slot, they're everywhere. Linebackers are a lot like safeties. How do both of you see those roles you might be filling in the NFL? Do you feel ready to handle those types of roles at the highest level possible?

Pratt: "I'm ready for the opportunity. I don't look at it as a challenge, I look at it as an opportunity to compete. I'm a confident player. I think I can cover and do it all as a linebacker. I think it's great for me to take on that challenge and be ready for the opportunity."

Sample: "In my time at Washington, we did a lot of different things with the tight ends. They had us go in motion and split out in the slot, block in space, and do a lot of things like that. I think that'll definitely help prepare me for that, and I'm excited to do that. That's one of the things that makes me different, which is the versatility I have and the different positions I've played throughout my career. I'm excited for that."

Have you taken any fullback-type of snaps, or short-yardage or goal-line snaps where you were the lead blocker?

Sample: "Yeah, we did a good amount of that at practice and a few things in games. I've played halfback. We put our halfback in the Y-formation. I rotated with that all four years. I feel comfortable in a lot of different positions, and I can bring that to the table."

Drew, what's more exciting to you, making the big block that leads to a touchdown, or making a touchdown catch?