Bengals Defense Savors Youth And Years In Win Over Browns: 'We're Just Imposing Our Will On People'

"I was getting my feet wet. I've played numerous games now," said Taylor-Britt, who missed virtually all of training camp and the first month of the season. "I've seen a lot. It's a copycat league. You're going to see a lot of the same stuff. I knew what they got me on in the first game. I just wanted to hone in on that. While I'm pressing I just try to get hands on him. Just play top down. They were hitting little hitches in the zone and stuff. No deep shots really."

"Press," is the key. On the final fourth down of the game, Taylor-Britt came right up on the line, bumped Cooper, hung with him and when Cooper came back to the ball the timing was off and he dropped it.

"Which one? There were so many. They were going after me," Taylor-Britt said.

"I'm thinking, 'They're going to me.' I know who was outside. No. 2. Cooper. I saw the alignment they were in. I just wanted to make sure I get a good press and mess up the timing and he didn't get the ball," Taylor-Britt said. "We spent a lot of time looking at their releases this week."

With about seven minutes left in the game, the Browns were at the Bengals 20, down 23-10 and trying to get back in the game quickly. Taylor-Britt wouldn't let them do it as Watson floated a fade to Cooper at the two-yard line and Cooper ended up trying to get the ball away from the kid as the ball fell to the turf.

"Looking at the time on the clock, look outside you see Amari Cooper, a savvy vet vs. a rookie corner, who wouldn't come after me?" Taylor-Britt asked. "I wanted the pick, but I got the PBU. My teammates were right behind me cheering me on. I most definitely did get my head turned around. He just turned to be a defender at that point. He held my arm when I tried to catch it. That's OK."

Moments later on fourth down, Peoples-Jones, who has 489 yards against the Bengals and 342 yards against the rest of the AFC North, didn't add to his 114-yard day here. Coming after him again, Watson tried to lob in a fade into the end zone and Taylor-Britt punched it out. And on the play before, they isolated him on Cooper running across the back of the end zone and while Cooper was slightly ahead of him, Taylor-Britt was tight on him as the ball whizzed past them.