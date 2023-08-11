A Rookie's Story: Bengals CB DJ Ivey Eyes His Hometown Legacy In NFL Debut

Pete Taylor says the recipe is the same no matter where a child is raised. He only has to look at his town.

"It's a pipeline to the NFL," Pete Taylor says. "Just love your kid and make sure he goes in the right direction.. Mom kept him on the right path, very smart kid. He was OK.

"Gabe is following in Sean's footsteps. It takes a village and once they get there, these kids come back to the community and do awesome things with the guys. Giving back to the kids coming out of the programs. It's all part of it."

Ivey was watching. He had heard of Bengals great Chad Johnson, but he was too far north in Miami up at Liberty City. He's south Miami all the way. Sean Taylor, Antrel Rolle and other Hurricanes.

"I looked up to those guys growing up. I just wanted to play in the big league like them," Ivey says. "The way Sean Taylor played. The way he flew around.

"I stopped playing basketball when I didn't get any (college) offers. I had about 20 (football) offers. Georgia. Auburn. I knew Georgia was stacked in the DB room. I had always wanted to play at UM. And it gave me the chance to play in front of my family. My mom wanted me to stay and it gave her better access to come see the games … She was strict. I think it helped me growing up and becoming a man for sure. In the neighborhood we grew up in, there's a lot of violence, a lot of crime happening. She kept us on the right path to do the right thing."

The decision to stay meant Tonya Watts could develop a routine. Up at 6 on game days, she would blare Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight," and Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares," as she got ready. "Like I was going to play football."

She did more than that. She helped DJ get through some rough times at the U with three head coaching changes and the social media criticism that comes with playing cornerback anywhere in the world. And there the hard start trying to break in on special teams before he got a hold and made 32 starts.