Deja Vu Defense Jump Starts Another Bengals Playoff Run As More Late Heroics Claim Wild Card Win

The man who stood up Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the middle of the line when he tried to leap and place the ball from the Bengals 1-yard line over the goal line and break up a 17-17 game was linebacker Germaine Pratt, whose interception last season at the Bengals 2 with a dozen seconds left preserved the 26-19 Wild Card win over the Raiders.

"We're going to need turnovers to get back to the Super Bowl," Pratt said. "I'm glad we started early."

The man who punched the ball out of Huntley's hands, middle linebacker Logan Wilson, hauled in an interception in the last minute to set up the winning points in last year's Divisional.

"Just play hard. And when you're conscious of it, make the conscious effort to get the ball out, that's the kind f guys we have on defense. That's reiterating that mindset," Wilson said.

Free safety Jessie Bates III, who tipped Patrick Mahomes' pass to teammate Vonn Bell to tip the overtime of last season's AFC title game to the Bengals, made Hubbard's play possible when he chased down Huntley to force him out of bounds at the 2 and prevented a 37-yard touchdown run.

"It's not about me. It's not about the hustle play at all. It's just the tradition that we've created here in Cincinnati," Bates said. "That's what we're all about — doing our job until the play ends. We've got one of the best red zone defenses in the league, so anytime we can line up another snap, we'll be in good shape. It's just the tradition and the standard for our defense."

"It's the chemistry we have on this defense, the love that we have for one another. We have no doubt in one another. If somebody gives up a play, we know we'll line it up and have their back. It's the tradition, it's the motto that we have here in Cincinnati. It's all love within all of us."

Get the idea? These guys have it in their minds to do it again.

"It's good to see," Taylor said, "that they brought that type of defense into the playoffs."

Talk about the numbers holding up, the Bengals came in tied with the NFL's ninth best red zone defense. The Ravens had the fourth worst red zone offense. The Bengals are so good inside the 20 because of guys like Wilson. After the game, Hubbard called Wilson "just one of the most aware football players I've ever played with."

Taylor called it a 14-point play, a touchdown the Ravens didn't get and the Bengals did. Next Gen Stats called it a 42-percent play. The Bengals probability of winning before the play was 46 percent, 88 percent after.