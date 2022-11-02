Top Two Draft Picks Suddenly On Display In Bengals Secondary

"Most definitely. You never know when your opportunity will come. The opportunity is now where you have to take it full head on," Taylor-Britt said in a postgame moment he soaked in his first pro start with an "I'm blessed."

"It got my feet wet and I needed that. That game last week kind of prepared me for this game," CTB said. "(The Falcons) are a very hard run team as well. I got to get under my pads a little and finally hit somebody not my own teammate. Coming into this game I knew it would be a heavy run game. I love to hit, so I'd bring that."

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman praised CTB's willingness to hit and the Pro Football Focus folks had him for five tackles with his first pro missed tackle in a game PFF marked the Bengals for nine misses in the Browns' 172-yard rushing effort two weeks after Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo scolded them for missing eight in New Orleans. Last week Taylor-Britt had three takedowns and no misses.

"Just have to have great eyes. Yet it's a physical game. You have to come down and tackle," CTB said. "If they know you can't tackle, they're going to run at you."

The week before the Falcons didn't throw at him, but Monday Brissett went after him four times and completed four for 60 yards. He learned right away on the big one on the first series when Brissett went play-action on third-and-long and Taylor-Britt lost the battle of hyphens. CTB tried to undercut the throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones and when he fell, there was only Bates behind him for a 37-yard gain.

"That's why they drafted us," CTB said. "To come in and go out there on the field and make an impact."

Hilton, once upon a time an undrafted free agent before becoming one of the top slot cornerbacks in the league, knows there has to be a start. It's nice the kids have some elders around them.