The Conversation: Darrin Simmons' Top Ten Kids Grow Up Fast On Special Teams:  'Sometimes Less Is Better'

DS: I think he had a more difficult time last year. If you remember, we changed snappers on him when Clark (Harris) got hurt. And then midway through the season we changed the punter, so he changed his holder. It affects him.

GH: The operation with Robbins holding and Cal Adomitis snapping seems smooth this year.

DS: I think it's good. They do a fine job. They're both very capable.

_GH: Are they in a class yet with Kevin Huber and Clark Harris? _

DS: I don't know about that. They have a lot of battles to fight before they're in that crowd.

_GH: The 49ers went 4-12 after they went to the Super Bowl. After the Ravens went 14-2 in 2019, they hit a speed bump. Is this season just the growing pains of an elite team? _

DS: I like to think we're elite. But we have to go prove it. It was difficult for us to get into a flow. Everything revolves around our quarterback and what he does. We manage games around what he does. When he's not right to start the year, it makes things more difficult. I'd like to think this is a blip. Dating all the way back to preseason, we just never were able to get into a flow and hopefully that's a blip on the radar. And we get him back and healthy. We have to play better around him, too.

GH: You've talked this season about how good of a head coach Zac is and how well he tweaks and adjusts the schedule and how you are now doing some things differently than when he first got here. What are some of those changes that stand out?

DS: We've changed the way we handled the offseason. We do less in the offseason probably than most teams do. But I think that puts us in better position late in seasons. We're fresher late in the season to do the things that we want to do. Doing less in the offseason is one of those things. Maybe doing less in training camp is one of those things.

GH: Some may argue that's a reason for the slow starts.

DS: There's an argument for that. But there's also an argument, it's not how you start, it's how you finish. We like to think we've finished pretty strong the last couple of years. So much about team success is the health of the players, too. We've been able to stay relatively healthy over the last couple of years. It hasn't quite been the case this year. We've had more guys dinged.

GH: Special teams coaches don't seem to get love this time of year for a head coaching job. I can't understand it. No other assistant coach deals with nearly every player like teams coaches do. And a teams coach is used to dealing with situations.*

During your tenure, I think only three have become NFL head coaches. John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Joe Judge with the Giants and Rich Bisaccia wasn't retained as the interim in Vegas. You've had one interview and that was here in 2019 before Zac got the job. Only three. Is that still perplexing to you after 21 years?

DS: It certainly is. I also think when those opportunities come up, guys have to make good. I think if things hadn't gone as well for one of these special teams coaches as the head coach, they're quick to pull back. And probably not rightfully so. I think it is perplexing there haven't been more opportunities. There are a lot of really, really goood special teams coaches who really know how to manage the team and manage players who I think would be tremendous head coaches.

I don't know if (Judge) really got a fighting chance in New York. When Rich got his opportunity, he took his team to the playoffs. Yet the Raiders didn't think enough of him to hire him. I think they made a mistake. It is perplexing. You'd like to see those opportunities come up more than they have.

GH: Is it because special teams is playing second fiddle to offense and defense?

DS: That's probably part of it.

GH: You're 21 seasons in. How do you see your career?

DS: I see myself fighting every day to prove myself like I did in year one. That's what I see. No different than the players. They play for respect and try to earn the respect of their peers. And the coaches. I still try to do the same thing.