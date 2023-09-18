Quick Hits: Charlie Keeps Up With Joneses In Bengals History; Offense Calling For Fast Starts;  Higgins Tees Off With Big Day

SEEING RED: Burrow doesn't do this very often.

He threw just one red zone interception all last year and that wasn't until Christmas Eve in New England when Devin McCourty got him. You have to go all the way back to Dec. 5, 2021 for his last one at Paycor when Chris Harris of the Chargers was the culprit.

But he knows how much they hurt. He said the pick by the fourth-year Geno Stone, who got his second interception in his 36th game, decided it. Stone made his ninth NFL start in place of Marcus Williams, injured in the opener.

"I saw what he saw," said head coach Zac Taylor. "Stone did a good job holding on the snap, and then when Joe's eyes came, he popped over. It's a veteran safety making a good play."

Like it seems with the most interceptions inside the 20, the quarterback doesn't account for the guy who makes the interception. In this case, Stone was behind wide receiver Tee Higgins at the goal line and then dropped in front of him.

"A really good play by him, good disguise. But I've got to see that," Burrow said. "Second half, I thought we were rolling. Like I said, you can't have a red zone turnover against that team. That was on me."

CALF WATCH: How impressive was Burrow's last throw of the day? He was getting rushed quickly and as he backpedaled, he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Higgins off his back foot. Below the calf he says he re-tweaked the play before.

Like he says he's not sure how the calf is going to feel Monday, He's also not sure how long he has to manage it, either.

"I don't know. It's tough to tell. It's tough to look into the future and see that," Burrow said. "I'm doing everything I can to get healthy and get that thing the way I need to so I can go out and perform the way I need to win. We'll see."