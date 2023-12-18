Quick Hits: Reader Lost For Season But Still 'Such A Big Part Of Us'; Ja'Marr Chase Day-To-Day;  Sixth Seed For Now; Zac Taylor Salutes Bengals Fans: 'No One Left';   

MORE INJURIES: As expected, rookie cornerback DJ Ivey, the seventh-round pick, has been ruled out for the year with a torn ACL, an injury overshadowed by what happened to Reader. But it's a significant blow to special teams and the secondary, where his 4.3 speed and maturity had been beginning to emerge. He got hurt in his role covering punts as a gunner, but cornerbacks coach Charles Burks began considering him a back-pocket option as the season wore on.

Chase missed time last year with a hip injury and in the four games he was out, they went 3-1 and wide receiver Tee Higgins came up big in wins in Pittsburgh (nine catches for 148) in Tennessee. And those were two games running back Joe Mixon was inactive.

Now they're back in Pittsburgh without Reader, Joe Burrow, and maybe Chase, but Taylor has been there before. Burrow is certainly there in spirit.

"Burrow was on the headset yesterday talking, I was texting with him last night and he said, I just never know how much to say,'" Taylor said, "and I said, 'I'll tell you when to shut up, trust me.' I am not scared to tell people to shut up on the headset. But guys like that are invaluable to be on the sidelines. They see it from a different lens than we do."

PLAYOFF WATCH: No matter what happened Sunday, the Bengals remained in the playoffs as the sixth seed and according to The New York Times, raised their playoff chances from 25 to 36% with the win over the Vikings, meaning the three-game winning streak has taken them from 2%.

Even though the NFC Bears and Cowboys offered no help Sunday, when the Bears blew a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter in Cleveland and Dallas got run over in Buffalo as the Bengals try to get their 3-6 AFC record back in the mix when it comes to tiebreakers.

Taylor says he's not paying attention.

"I just know if we could just continue to win, I think we're in good shape, so just win and that way you don't have to worry about what's going on with other teams," Taylor said. "We're just in a position where we just control, we can control and take a week to week."

But he's paying attention to the pounding his team is taking. His team has won three games in 12 days, a mere month after going 1-2 in an 11-day stretch and the Oct. 22 bye long gone. He says that made Sunday like a bye since they have a normal seven days to prepare for the first time in three weeks.

"You do feel that. Especially kicking off with a late Monday night arrival Monday night," said Taylor of the Dec. 4 win in Jacksonville that began the run. "You feel that on a Friday. You feel that a couple of days later and I thought our Thursday and Friday practices were tremendous. The energy's great and that makes me feel a lot better about guys handling those weeks.

"We didn't talk a lot about that as a team. I didn't really want to bring it to their attention how short the windows were for the games. I think that's one of the things that's just better left unsaid sometimes and our guys were able to persevere through it and play pretty good football."

Just another reason he gave them Sunday and Monday off before beginning preparations Tuesday for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.

Here's one sneak peek with Browns quarterback Joe Flacco leading that fourth-quarter comeback. He brings the Browns into Paycor for the regular-season finale and you know that's going to be an all-the-marbles game.

When he was with the Ravens, Flacco was 3-7 at Paycor with eight touchdown passes, 15 interceptions and a 64.1 passer rating.