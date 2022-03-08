Cross-Checking Bengals As Offseason Whirlwind Takes Flight

As the suite begins to fill, a familiar foe pops in to tap Potts on the shoulder. Tumbo Abanikanda, recently promoted to national scout for the Falcons, once shared an office with Potts ten years ago when they were breaking in as scouting assistants in Atlanta.

"It wasn't any bigger from here to there," says Potts, looking at about a third of the suite. "I think it used to be a storage closet."

But they both had roomy drafts last year, when the Falcons picked at No. 4 and the Bengals No. 5. Abanikanda earned his promotion well as the area scout for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He and Potts, working the same area for LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, joked a little about how much they not only liked the guy they got, but how much they liked the other guy. Chase and Pitts are going to be remembered as the two best first-rounders in that '21 draft.

"It worked out for both of us, didn't it?" says Abanikanda and then he was gone to his interview as Potts finished off his prep.

With Tobin at a weigh-in, the four big and plush armchairs looking at each other have one missing with a coordinator choosing to take a wooden chair behind them. Head coach Zac Taylor and the position coach sit next to each other across from the prospect.

Potts has set up two rows of tables and he runs the computer screen with Sarkisian sitting next to him. Behind them at another table are Brown and area scout Andrew Johnson. Behind them in various stand-alone chairs are director of player relations Eric Ball and director of security Mark Herren. Ownership at this particular interview is repped by Elizabeth and Caroline Blackburn.

But the Bengal of the moment is director of operations Jeff Brickner. Brickner is charged with getting the next prospect to the suite on time so that not a moment of the 18 minutes is lost. Each team gets only 45 players during the week, so efficiency is the watchword. The master schedule of appointments is scattered throughout the building, so Brickner has to meet the prospect at his last appointment at the door and hurry him to the Bengals and prevent the kid1 from getting lost in the byzantine byways of Lucas Oil.

(Brickner, by the way, is a vestige of when the combine was the wild, wild west and the teams had rooms around the pool at the players hotel for interviews.

It was every team for itself back then. No schedule. No appointments. Just a block of time to get every prospect teams could get their hands on. Actual fights between teams would ensue trying to get players for interviews. Then Bengals head coach Bruce Coslet appointed Brickner as his "runner,' and Brickner cleverly worked enough alliances that he never got into a fight. But he did see a guy get thrown into a pool once and one of his fellow runners got jacked up against a wall by one of his own position coaches angry he missed a player.)