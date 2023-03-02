Combine Quick Hits: Jackson Carman In Mix At RT As L.C. Rehabs; Bengals Again Eye Punters In Draft; Lou Soothes Ossai

But Pollack is pretty certain there's not an Opening Day right tackle at No. 28 in the first round, although he did find an Opening Day left guard last year in the fourth round in Cordell Volson. But that's not tackle.

"Those kind of guys are going to go in the top five picks, top 10 if you are lucky," Pollack said. " I've worked with some of those types of guys and they are coming in having to develop on something in their tool box, if you will. Not that it can't be done. Never say nothing can't be done, you can find a starter in the third day of the draft. Just depends on who that guy is, what's he made up of."

SIMMONS AGAIN EYES PUNTERS: The Bengals went into last year's draft ready to take a punter as high as the fourth round, but the best ones got pilfered before they got to the board. With special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons on Wednesday declaring an open competition, it would be nice if the same depth was available, but Simmons says last year's class was uniquely deep.

The nice thing is he'll have one of the best looks at the group as the man who runs the combine's kicking and punting drills on Friday. This is the 20th combine Simmons has been the lead coach and he knows exactly what he wants. He's only drafted one punter, but he was a good one. Before Drue Chrisman came off a two-year stint on the practice squad and replaced him in midseason last year, Kevin Huber set all the franchise records in a Bengals-record 217 games.

"I think we're looking for somebody that's consistent first and foremost. I think that's the true measure of a specialist, especially a punter or a kicker is the consistency," Simmons said. "Obviously our climate and our weather conditions figure into that, too. Sometimes it's more difficult to take somebody or have somebody come in that's played in the south, or played in warm weather climates a lot. That's why I've kind of always leaned, not necessarily to local guys — it's been very unique, our last two punters are from Cincinnati — that's just kind of fallen that way. But we're also looking for somebody that can get the ball up in the air with the level of hangtime that's acceptable for me. There's a couple of big traits."

Chrisman, who had the bigger, younger leg, didn't get the ball up in the air consistently enough during his ten games, particularly on the Chiefs' killing 29-yard punt return down the middle of the field with 30 seconds left in the conference championship. The punt was representative of why the Bengals hung so long with Huber. He may have had problems with length, but he rarely put it in a place bad enough to get beat.