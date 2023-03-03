Combine Quick Hits: Fellow Buckeyes QB Emulating Burrow; Local Knowledge For Bengals As NFL Mulls TEs 

MIC'D UP: Of course, Whyle isn't the only tight end prospect who grew up watching the Ochos expected to go early. But the Bengals may not even get a shot to think about Covington Catholic's and Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. He's a projected first-rounder, maybe even the first tight end off the board, and the Bengals are on the outskirts at No. 28 and may have to wait to fill the spot from what is one of the best drafts ever for the position.

Mayer is almost as close to Paycor Stadium as Whyle, although the kid from Independence, Ky., is going to have to work on the name. He called it, "Who-Dey Stadium," but it's the thought that counts.

"I remember being a Bengals fan, and I remember Ochocinco and T.J. Houshmandzadeh and boys like that just going out there and doing their thing and having fun playing football," Mayer told the combine media Friday. "And I just remember thinking like, they look like they're having fun out there, man. And that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to try to go out there, play the best football I can, and have some fun doing it."

Mayer sounds like a beauty, kind of a cross between the uninhibited Kelce and the intense Hurst.

"My favorite route's got to be a sail route against man," Mayer said. "I feel like there's nobody that can cover me in the sail route, man. It's definitely one of my favorites."

But he's certainly got the insides any team is seeking.

"Look, man, I was a captain last year. We started out 0-2. We didn't really know what to do," Mayer said. "We had a captain's meaning. We said, 'Look, what do we need to change?' And the answer was, 'We're not going to change anything.' We're going to stick to our standard, stick to our execution, same amount of periods every day. We're just going to keep working hard. We're going to keep a positive mindset. We're going to positively communicate. Nobody's going to walk in this facility hanging their head. Nobody's going to complain. Things like that. And that's what we did. We kind of turned the season around, and I feel like we had a pretty positive season."

The Bengals love to draft captains. Burrow loves throwing to his tight ends, be they Hurst, C.J. Uzomah and ….?