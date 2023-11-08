Diageo Brands Ciroc, Crown Royal and Guinness Toast To Who Dey Nation, Team Up with Cincinnati Bengals

Diageo, a global leader in premium beverage alcohol, has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals around its Cîroc, Crown Royal and Guinness brands. The multi-year partnership kicks off with the 2023 season and includes all three brands being served throughout Paycor Stadium, including a dedicated Crown Royal location.

Bengals fans of legal drinking age will now have access to a variety of Crown Royal and Cîroc RTD offerings throughout the stadium, and Guinness will be available on draught at designated locations throughout the building. The Crown Royal brand has partnered with the team to create a branded destination – "The Ruler's Crown" – located on the east side of the stadium.

A strong believer in responsible celebration, Diageo will be encouraging responsible drinking through Crown Royal messaging during Bengals gameday at Paycor Stadium, and through the marketing of Guinness 0, the famed stout brand's non-alcoholic offering. All three brands will be activating at the Bengals Pregame at The Banks throughout the regular season and Crown Royal will be activating its "Purple Bag Project" at Paycor Stadium during the team's Salute to Service game on Nov. 12. "The Purple Bag Project" allows fans to turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes around the world.

"Nothing brings the Cincinnati and surrounding community together like the passion for their beloved Bengals," said Rick Pineda, Director of Sports, Diageo North America. "As a leader in the spirit and beer industry, we are proud to partner with such a renowned organization that unites their fan base around their love for football. We're excited to share Crown Royal, Cîroc and Guinness, three of our iconic brands, with Bengals fans and to work with the team to champion social responsibility in their community."

"We are beyond thrilled to announce our partnership with Diageo, a global leader in the drinks industry," said Lacy Ekert, Bengals Chief Partnership Officer. "Our goal is to enhance the fan experience and our partnership with Diageo helps us introduce new offerings and destinations into gameday."

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North.