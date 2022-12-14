Cincinnati Bengals & Campbell's Chunky® Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Hand Out 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families  

The Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell's Chunky® teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution in Norwood, Ohio. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in our community. In addition to the meals being distributed, Campbell's Chunky is donating another 100,000 meals to Freestore Foodbank as part of their hunger-relief program, Chunky Sacks Hunger – a program aimed to fight food insecurity and donate one million meals to people in need this NFL season.

The holiday boxes distributed included a turkey, ham or chicken, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as over 20 Bengals players, including Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson & Drue Chrisman and over 50 Bengals front office staff members placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.

"The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell's Chunky is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season," says Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.

"Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals," says Alex Simons, Director of Community Engagement. "We are thankful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Campbell's Chunky to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year."