Cincinnati Bengals & Campbell's Chunky® Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Hand Out 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families  

Dec 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Player Foodbank Photos-16
Bengals OT Hakeem Adeniji helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell's Chunky® teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution in Norwood, Ohio. During the 3-hour event, 2,000 holiday meal boxes were distributed, feeding as many as 8,000 people in our community. In addition to the meals being distributed, Campbell's Chunky is donating another 100,000 meals to Freestore Foodbank as part of their hunger-relief program, Chunky Sacks Hunger – a program aimed to fight food insecurity and donate one million meals to people in need this NFL season.

The holiday boxes distributed included a turkey, ham or chicken, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce and other holiday fixings. Families felt the love as over 20 Bengals players, including Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson & Drue Chrisman and over 50 Bengals front office staff members placed the meal boxes in vehicles throughout the distribution.

"The rising cost of food continues to impact families across the tristate. This drive-through distribution in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell's Chunky is a way to make sure families can put food on the table during the holiday season," says Trisha Rayner, Chief Development Officer & VP of External Affairs.

"Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals," says Alex Simons, Director of Community Engagement. "We are thankful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Campbell's Chunky to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year."

Chunky Sacks Hunger, the Bengals and the Freestore Foodbank will continue to fight hunger past the holiday season through an in-game trigger donation where Chunky has pledged 25 Campbell products for every Bengals tackle this season. So far, the team has 515 tackles, unlocking 12,875 additional products. To learn more about the ongoing partnership, visit ChunkySacksHunger.com.

Throughout the entire month of December, the Freestore Foodbank Liberty Street Market (at the Customer Connection Center 112 E. Liberty Street) will be distributing holiday meal favorites. Each family can shop for items at the market once during the month. You can find more information about additional food distribution events at https://freestorefoodbank.org/upcoming-food-distributions/

Photos: Cincinnati Bengals & Campbell’s Chunky® Team Up with Freestore Foodbank to Hand Out 2,000 Holiday Meals to Local Families  

The Cincinnati Bengals and Campbell's Chunky® teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to hold a drive-through Holiday Meal Distribution in Norwood, Ohio.

LB Logan Wilson helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
1 / 17

LB Logan Wilson helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals OT Hakeem Adeniji helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
2 / 17

Bengals OT Hakeem Adeniji helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

CB Allan George helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
3 / 17

CB Allan George helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

OT D'Ante Smith helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
4 / 17

OT D'Ante Smith helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals C Ben Brown helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
5 / 17

Bengals C Ben Brown helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
6 / 17

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
7 / 17

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals Director of Player Relations helps guide cars helps as other Bengals pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
8 / 17

Bengals Director of Player Relations helps guide cars helps as other Bengals pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

LB Joe Bachie helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
9 / 17

LB Joe Bachie helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals P Drue Chrisman (left) helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
10 / 17

Bengals P Drue Chrisman (left) helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Player Foodbank Photos-07
11 / 17
Player Foodbank Photos-06
12 / 17
Player Foodbank Photos-05
13 / 17
Who Dey helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
14 / 17

Who Dey helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Bengals S Michael Thomas helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
15 / 17

Bengals S Michael Thomas helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

CB Allan George (right) helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
16 / 17

CB Allan George (right) helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

S Michael Thomas helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.
17 / 17

S Michael Thomas helps pass out holiday meal boxes to local families at Paycor offices on Tuesday, December 6 2022 in Norwood, Ohio.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Sam Hubbard Hosts Holiday Shopping Event for Local Kids

To celebrate the holiday season, the Sam Hubbard Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to provide twenty students with a night of fun, food, and shopping with Sam.

news

Andre Parker of Princeton High School Wins Paul Brown Coaching Award

news

Hubbard Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

news

Bengals High School Football Coach of the Week presented by Paycor

news

A Tip Of The Hat To Ted Karras, In The Middle Of All Things Bengals

Matt Renie, the software startup guru who was his high school football team's leprechaun mascot, used his magic touch to get the website TheCincyHat.com up and going this week in his spare time. And it wasn't all that different than about a half a lifetime ago when he met Teddy Karras on East 56th in Indianapolis at St. Matthew School.

news

Sam Hubbard Distributes Turkey Dinners

news

Bengals and Campbell's Send An Entire School Home With Bengals Gear And Campbell's Chunky For Their Family

news

Bengals Announce Hayden Hurst as 2022 Salute to Service Recipient

news

DJ Reader Launches Community Program with Local High School

news

Bengals, Students Take Over Paycor With Character

Greater Cincinnati middle schoolers recently headed to Paycor Stadium to interact with some Bengals as players connected with students during stations centered around popular football drills.

news

Giving Back On An Off Day Lifts Bengals

Why some Bengals spent one recent off day participating in an event with EverFi at Paycor Stadium.

Advertising