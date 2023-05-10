Cincinnati Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season

Since that day both clubs have taken on a different look.

Orlando Brown, Burrow's new left tackle, was Mahomes' left tackle for the previous four games. The Chiefs have moved on from edge rusher Frank Clark and while tackle Chris Jones returns after he wrecked the last title game, he'll be facing a new Bengals offensive line that last time didn't have Brown or the starting right side that was out with injury.

With the departures of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, Mahomes is staring at a different safety tandem than the one that has limited him to three second-half touchdowns in the four games. He won't have wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

It marks the third time in Bengals history they've played on New Year's Eve and the first two had play-off implications in what were regular-season finales.