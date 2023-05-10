Cincinnati Bengals at Chiefs for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season

May 10, 2023 at 07:51 AM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

050923
Top: QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during warm-ups before the 2022 season AFC Championship game at Kansas City. Bottom: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks across the line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

In one of the early reveals of the 2023 NFL schedule, the Bengals found out Wednesday morning that their AFC championship game rematch in Kansas City with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has been saved for the next-to-last game of the season on New Year's Eve in the 4:25 p.m. national window of CBS.

It's nearly two years to the day when in another 4:25 p.m. Week 17 game, this one at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals and Chiefs ignited the AFC's hottest rivalry. As Cincinnati clinched the AFC North by wiping out three 14-point deficits to knock off the two-time AFC champs, 34-31, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set the NFL rookie record and Bengals record hauling in 266 yards and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered the third 400-yard game of his career.

But the best was yet to come. Three of the four games have come down to the last play and the teams have split the last two AFC title games. In the Bengals' Dec. 4 win over the Chiefs last season at Paycor (another 4:25 game), Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only quarterback to beat the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes three times.

Mahomes broke the ice in last year's AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium on the way to the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards when he took 30 seconds to drive the Chiefs for what amounted to a last-snap field goal in the 23-20 win.

Since that day both clubs have taken on a different look.

Orlando Brown, Burrow's new left tackle, was Mahomes' left tackle for the previous four games. The Chiefs have moved on from edge rusher Frank Clark and while tackle Chris Jones returns after he wrecked the last title game, he'll be facing a new Bengals offensive line that last time didn't have Brown or the starting right side that was out with injury.

With the departures of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, Mahomes is staring at a different safety tandem than the one that has limited him to three second-half touchdowns in the four games. He won't have wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

It marks the third time in Bengals history they've played on New Year's Eve and the first two had play-off implications in what were regular-season finales.

In 2006 the Bengals lost a playoff berth on the final play of the season when the Steelers won in overtime at Paycor. In 2017, the Bengals knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs on basically their final play of the year in Baltimore on Andy Dalton's fourth-and-12 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left.

WEBPROMO-SingleGameTix

2023 Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at 8 P.M. EST

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals at Chiefs Slated for Week 17 on CBS; Bengals Single Game Tickets Go On Sale May 11

news

2022 Preseason Schedule Finalized

news

Game-by-Game Glance At Bengals 2022 NFL Schedule

The Bengals 2022 schedule at a glance:

news

Bengals 2022 Schedule Features Five Primetime Games

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 regular season schedule features five primetime games — the maximum allowed by the NFL on the initial schedule — along with three more games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot.

news

Bengals Open 2022 Season at Home Against Steelers

The Bengals have played the Steelers in gripping postseason theater, all-or-nothing regular season finales and primetime dramas.

news

Popular Bengals Primed For 2022 NFL Schedule Release

We already know the Bengals are hot. Now the Bengals find out if they are even hotter when the NFL schedule is released Thursday amid buzz they are a network magnet for primetime games.

news

Future Bengals Opponents Through 2022

A look at the Bengals upcoming opponents for the 2022 season and beyond.

Advertising