Matchup Of The Game: Chidobe Awuzie And Amari Cooper Take Monday Night's Board In Another Game Of Chess

It doesn't take away from what Awuzie and the Bengals defense have accomplished this season. He's hit and covered with the best, according to Pro Football Focus, during assignments he often travels with the No. 1 receiver.

The website has Awuzie taking the 14th most coverage snaps among cornerbacks and he hasn't allowed a touchdown, one fewer than Sauce Gardner and three fewer than Jalen Ramsey. Among those 14, he has allowed the sixth lowest passer rating. Better than Trevon Diggs and just below Marlon Humphrey. He's been targeted just 41 time and allowed 18 catches.

After watching him blow up Falcons all-everything tight end Kyle Pitts on the goal line last Sunday, it's no wonder he's allowed just a stunning 20 yards after catch. The guy ahead of him who has allowed 19 YAC has taken 17 snaps. The gag in the building is Awuzie's worst play of the year might have been his best, running step for step with the NFL's fastest projectile, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tipping the pass before Hill caught it.

The coaches love his old school old soul. His teammates love his single-minded competitiveness that is going to be on display Monday against a close friend. Cooper is grinding with a backup quarterback, but he's still a top 20 receiver with 34 catches, 422 yards for a 12.4-yard average and four touchdowns.

"You'd be surprised. It doesn't really come up in conversation," Awuzie says of any discussions they may have had about a future matchup. "Obviously we were teammates for a long time. I might have asked him a certain thing if he completed a pass on me or got me, but it never went further than that, though.

"It was understood, but it didn't have to be explained," he says of the trade back in march that put Cooper in Cleveland. "We know we have to face each other twice this year. It's going to be a fun matchup … I'm just excited to see what it's going to be like to face him in a game. For challenges like this I get excited because it tests me where I'm at, too."

Awuzie puts his friend in an elite group of route runners since about 2015, when Cooper was the fourth pick in the draft by the Raiders: "Keenan Allen, Julio Jones. Definitely Davante Adams. Stefon Diggs is creeping up there. Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr (Chase) are two of the younger guys coming up."

(For slot receivers, Awuzie rates the Bengals' Tyler Boyd in the top group with guys like Julian Edelman, Cole Beasley and old friend Andrew Hawkins.)

When Awuzie describes Cooper as a chess play, it kind of sounds like him on the field.

"Amari has tactics," Awuzie says. "In the chess world we would say he's a tactical player. He may be down a piece or down a couple of pieces, but he's looking for a tactic to make a big win to change the game in his favor. You may think you're up against him, but you're actually not positionally."