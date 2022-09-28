Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Honor Speed And Seek To Slow It Down On Ring Of Honor Night

"It's totally different, really to be honest with you," says Anarumo, who calls Hill one of the fastest people on the planet. "There are a couple things maybe that are similar, but I don't see us doing much that we did against the Chiefs to be honest.

"The head guy was a big part of what they did in San Fran. You can see elements of it here, for sure. And then doing some things that Tua likes. As I mentioned, the RPO stuff. So I guess that's where the Chiefs stuff could come in a little bit. They're doing a great job of giving this guy things that he executes really, really well. Their run game is always a problem for everybody, the 49ers and now the Dolphins. That's what makes it challenging. "

What also makes it unlike the Chiefs is Hill has a running mate that may be faster than him. Bengals veteran slot cornerback Mike Hilton hasn't seen two receivers with that kind of speed on the same team.

"They're both high 4.2 guys, medium 4.2 guys and really explosive. We have to make sure we play top down and don't let them beat us deep," Hilton says. "This is the type of games you live for. Going against guys that can take the top off."

Even though it's a different scheme, there are key principles in defending speed that they used so well against Hill last season.

"Because guys know where to be. Guys know where their help is and guys know in certain situations where the offense likes to attack," Hilton says. "Knowing those two guys are coming in on Thursday, we have to be on top of our game and make sure we're flying around. You've got to know where your help is and where your leverage is. There are a lot of little things that go into stopping guys like that."

One of the big things in communication and Exhibit A is overtime of the AFC title game, where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to Hill running an over route. Hilton, Bates and strong safety Vonn Bell were all talking and Hilton, down low, let Hill go because he knew where the zone and the help was.

"Middle of the field. Kind of doubling Tyreek in that instance," Bates says. "There was somebody low, somebody high. That's just kind of how you have to guard those type of guys. Just playing the ball, playing the quarterback. Tipped the ball to Vonn and got an interception and took us to the Super Bowl. I'm sure that's something in the back of Tyreek's mind as well."