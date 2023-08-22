Training Camp Report: Chido Beats Mind Games; Bengals Respond To Zac Taylor's Hot Take With Plenty of Plays

Ever since training camp began, Bengals No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been trying to sneak on the field to get any kind of a rep, even lining up as a gunner on punt run-throughs as he goes through the last stages of ACL rehab.

But as aggressive as he has been, he has always been just as cautious about staying away from setting a return date to play in a game. Even after Monday's practice, when he joyfully took about a third to 40 percent of the snaps in his first team drills on a 95-degree day that blanketed the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

"To be back on the field with my brothers is a great thing. Just wanted to put a couple of plays in a row," Awuzie said. "Football is a dynamic sport. I could do drills on the side all I want, but until I'm out there getting my reps, I'm not going to be up to the speed of the game.

"I don't put goals on myself … It would be a blessing to be out there (for the Sept. 10 opener). But I'm not going to rush things, either. I'm just going to play it day-by-day … It's a long season. Whenever I'm able to really contribute as being Chido, I'll be out there

This first day looked pretty good. He didn't get tested much. He did make a vintage Chido-camp play early when he was all over Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase like the good old days of the past two training camps. On a ball over the middle, Chase ripped it away from Awuzie.

He ran deep but didn't have to make a play on a long ball. When he worked in the red zone, director of rehab Nick Cosgray watched his steps as he dropped into coverage and kept telling him, "Good, Chido, good."

And that's been the biggest battle, Awuzie says. As rigorous as the physical comeback has been, it's been the mind game of it all.

"After four months, I was very confident. I was like, if we have to play a game right now, I could play," Awuzie said. "But I learned through the process there's time you have to put in, reps you have to take, and even now, I always heard about this mental hurdle. There are some mental things you can psyche yourself out, but I've been blessed with great people around me in this locker room.

"I would say that was the toughest part. The mental hurdle," Awuzie said. "In this game, you're never really 100 percent. If I get close to that, and not any complications after a game or (after) or putting plays in a row, I feel confident I'll be able to go out there and make some plays."

It's like he jokingly told his teammates Sunday when he took his first seven-on-seven snaps and they were documenting his every move like a network broadcast.