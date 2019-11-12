Cast Your Vote For Your Favorite Bengals To The 2020 Pro Bowl

Nov 12, 2019 at 03:08 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photos

Voting is now open for the 2020 Pro Bowl and you can vote for all of the Bengals' players who are on the ballot.

Fans can currently vote online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote through Thursday, Dec. 12. Voting is free and fans are encouraged to vote multiple times and as often as they would like to support their favorite players.

Fans will also have the chance to vote on Twitter beginning Nov. 28 with voting on the final 48 hours via Twitter will count as double. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format and played on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla.

