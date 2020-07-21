Can The 2020 Burrow Bengals Replicate The 2011 Lockout Lads?

Jordan Palmer, a guy with a creative, quick mind who was already dabbling in internet ventures (who can ever forget runpee.com?) seized the moment and reached out to players that had played for Gruden and he pieced together an installation.

"Like a six-man protection, what it was called the year before and I would say what it would be called now and Whitworth would tell the line what they had to do," Jordan Palmer says. "I felt like that was my team. I installed the offense."

You couldn't get that irony on Broadway. The Kid Brother of the disgruntled quarterback stepping into the breach. But when Gruden went out and signed one of his old quarterbacks from Tampa Bay who knew the system, Bruce Gradkowski, and his brother still in self-imposed exile, the writing knocked him off the wall. Jordan never took a rep in a pre-season game and he was cut at the end of August. A tough blow for a guy who felt dialed in and thought he could be the bridge to Dalton.

"That's the nature of the beast," Jordan Palmer says.

But, truth be told, the Bengals never felt they needed a bridge guy with Dalton. Even though he was absolutely atrocious in the first two pre-season games. Against the Jets in the second outing, Dalton was just eight of 19 for 86 yards, two picks and his longest completion to a wide receiver was 11 yards.

What gate was that plane for John Wayne Airport?

After that game Whitworth began to hear rumblings from the defense about going to get Carson.

"We knew what Carson offered," says former safety Chris Crocker, Zimmer's eyes and ears on the field. "At that point in my career, I didn't want to go back. I had my first smell of success with the Bengals. I wasn't a bad player, I was a just on bad teams. It was nothing against Andy. I just didn't want to start over with another quarterback. I had been through too many to count."

Crocker didn't pound it every day. He talked enough to both Palmer on the horn and Lewis in his office not to do that.

Crocker: "Carson wasn't budging. I knew that. He wasn't coming back. And we weren't mad … And if (Mike Brown) wasn't going to get what he thought Carson was worth, he wasn't trading him. I think you're probably talking about two stubborn guys.

"Marvin made great points. He told me, 'This is what we have. This is what we are. Let's keep moving forward. Let's just focus on what we have here.' He was right. I thought he was crazy at that point, but he was right … Marvin did a great job that year keeping our eyes ahead of us and just taking it one week at a time."

Lewis and Whitworth were apparently thinking the same thing because Whitworth made it clear to his guys on the other side of the ball there was no turning back. Whitworth says he had no ill will toward Palmer. In fact, he says watching Palmer during his first five seasons in the league inspired him to attack the leadership role so exhaustively in 2011. Whitworth not only put up the rookies Dalton and Boling at his Cincinnati town home during the voluntaries, but he invited most of the offense to his foundation's dinner in Louisiana to help break the ice.