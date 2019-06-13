Camp Zac Sets Tone For Camp Bengals

"There's nothing where, 'OK, we know what they're in, they know what we're in,'" Williams said. "It's like, 'Call your best stuff with your best guys and let's go.' You get the unknown. We're not always going to know what the offense is doing and the offense isn't always going to know what we're doing. That's kind of a good changeup so you don't get bored with seeing the same stuff every day. It keeps it live, keeps it fun. It gets more like a game. I think it's a great thing for the coordinators so they get a game feel of real live situations and what the calls may be in that part of the field. I think it makes us better."

Taylor has also livened it up by making a game of certain team drills with a points system for first downs, touchdowns, turnovers and stops and plans to do more of it in training camp.

"Everyone wants something on the line," Taylor said. "They know there is going to be a winner and loser. It creates a little more energy and enthusiasm."

Just take a look a running back Joe Mixon Thursday as he celebrated the offense's march through the defense. Remember, it was Mixon's enthusiasm that carried the offense in the final month of last season but even before then we knew what kind of teammate he was. Go back to the last play in Atlanta with Green rolling around in the end zone with the winning points and Mixon, sidelined with arthroscopic knee surgery, racing down the sideline and becoming the first to leap on Green.

Well, as one of the starters who got Thursday off, there was Mixon again, greeting guys like rookie running back Trayveon Williams in the end zone while shaking his first at the defense offering good-natured taunts.

"The level of competition raises your level of play," Mixon said. "Everybody is trying to give their best effort whether they're on the field or not. You have to cheer for your teammates and be their No. 1 fans and that's what everybody is starting to do and as long as we can keep that going, I think that will be great.

"Coach Taylor does a great job each and every day coming in with the new attitude and mindset. I commend him on that. We're very appreciative of how he comes into work with us."

The Bengals defense is already on record how things have changed on the field ("It's like we've got new players in here," cornerback William Jackson III said earlier this week) and Williams summed up the changes on and off the field with, "Everything moves fast."

Other subtle and not so subtle changes Taylor sprung this spring:

_The biggest coaching staff in team history got expanded and renovated offices that include two dedicated rooms for film study by the defense and quarterbacks.