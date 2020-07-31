Burrow Takes Command: 'He's All Ball'

Dan Pitcher, who has been watching Joe Burrow for so long on a screen that it was as if he had become one of those well-worn TV character actors, didn't have to wait long.

Pitcher, the Bengals' first-year quarterbacks coach, got to work in person with Burrow for the first time Friday (not counting a few attaboys at the NFL scouting combine back in February) and you'd have to say he saw what he wanted to see.

"He's all ball. You know that," Pitcher said Friday afternoon.

And that's just how Burrow handled himself in front of the media on his first day at Paul Brown Stadium. Never mind Friday morning's walk-through, when he admitted he threw the ball just a little too hard.

"If it's one thing I try to stress to these guys," Pitcher said this week, "the rest of the building is going to follow your lead whether you like it or not and how you approach your job day to day and the type of urgency and effort and energy. It's OK to have fun, but to me you have to go out there with the enthusiasm and energy for your job and I think he really will and that's something I'm really looking forward to see."

Consider the tone set on Day One.

When he walked out of the tunnel and took the field for the first time wearing No. 9, the kid from Athens County and the son of a college coach punched a clock and not Instagram.

"It really didn't register to me as a moment," Burrow said in his first training camp Zoomer. "It was just coming to my first day of work. Going to the first walkthrough, I was more excited about finally getting on the field with my teammates and my coaches than savoring some moment that you're walking out of a tunnel. I was more excited about that."

As for the money, well there was plenty of that with the signing that reportedly gives him about $23 million guaranteed. But after buying a house two weeks ago on Cincinnati's eastern edge, that's about it. The house hunting, it seems, had been confined to the driveway of his old Ohio State buddy, Bengals right end Sam Hubbard, one of his new neighbors.