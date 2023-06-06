Quick Hits: Burrow Nostalgia; Early Father's Day; A Captain's Endorsement; Emergency Snapper Wings It; Myles Murphy Taming Bengals Playbook

TOP ENDORSEMENT: The Bengals were one of eight teams to vote against the new rule that puts the ball on the 25-yard line after fair catches on kickoffs, a move that was endorsed by their incumbent special teams captain.

Thomas and Patriots perennial Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater spoke for the players in what proved to be a futile conference call among leading specialists and special teams coaches.

"He is somebody I look up to," Thomas said of teaming up with Slater. "(The call) was a little too late."

Those on the call were pretty much in unanimity, but the owners still passed it, 24-8.

"You want to keep that play in the game," Thomas said after Tuesday's practice. "It's exciting for the fans, it can change the momentum for your team, it's a fun play.

"Football is a collision sport. Clearly, one concussion is too many. But if you say you want to eliminate all concussions, you're going to have to say you don't want to play football anymore. I don't think the kickoff is the most dangerous play in the NFL. Anybody who is going by the numbers can manipulate the data to push whatever narrative they want to show what is dangerous and what is not."

Thomas, 33, four years younger than Slater, believes the players proved they know what they need for safety when they worked with the league to revamp kickoff rules in the previous decade, starting in 2011. Complicating things, Thomas said, is identifying what a concussion is in the wake of a report only eight of the 19 reported concussions last year on kickoffs could be seen on film.

"We've made changes to the kickoff that have definitely helped make the game safer," Thomas said. "Eliminated the wedge, having a one-step run-up, not being able to trap block, not being able to double team before a certain line, not having as many guys set up in the 40-yard zone. All those have helped eliminate big injuries and concussions.